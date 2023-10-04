 Skip to main content

Apple to announce fiscal Q4 2023 results on November 2

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Oct 4 2023 - 4:27 pm PT
Apple on Wednesday confirmed that it will announce its fourth quarter fiscal 2023 results on November 2. The announcement comes weeks after the company unveiled the new iPhone 15 along with Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, so there are high expectations as to how the first days of sales of these products have impacted Apple’s revenue in Q4 2023.

Apple’s fiscal Q4 2023 results

In the previous quarter, Apple reported a total revenue of $81.79 billion. This figure represents a 1% decrease compared to the same period in 2022. However, the earnings-per-share for the quarter stood at $1.26, demonstrating the company’s solid financial position. Notably, Apple achieved a profit of $19.88 billion during last quarter, reflecting a 5% increase year-over-year.

Apple’s fiscal Q4 2023 covers the months of July, August and September. This upcoming conference call is expected to provide further insights into Apple’s financial health and business developments, and will be crucial for investors and analysts to gain a better understanding of the sales of the new products announced last month.

Although the holiday season is the most important for Apple, having good figures in the first weeks of sales for a new product is always a positive sign that things are going well.

As always, Apple’s Investor Relations website will live-stream the earnings call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, with the full earnings report available 30 minutes prior. Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage right here on 9to5Mac as well.

