Friday is now offering a chance to save $300 on Apple’s cellular 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. It’s joined by the weekend’s other best deals on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 from $120, as well as Razer’s Kishi V2 iPhone gamepad grips which come in Lightning and USB-C connections from $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $300 on Apple’s cellular 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro

Wellbots is now offering a rare chance to save on one of Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros. Now dropping the 128GB cellular model down to $999, the savings land from the usual $1,299 price tag. This $300 discount is one of the first offers we’ve seen on the previous model since the new M2 units began shipping and is $100 under our last mention from the beginning of the year. Speaking of the newer counterpart, you’d pay $292 more over at Amazon.

Even now that the new 2022 model has been around and kicking it as the latest debut from the lineup, the now previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience. Everything comes centered around a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience and its Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less. Dive into our hands-on review.

Apple’s latest AirPods 3 now on sale from $120

Woot is now offering Apple’s AirPods 3 for $119.99 Prime shipped in Grade A refurbished condition. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $169, you’re looking at $49 in savings alongside one of the best prices ever for the brand’s latest earbuds. This is $10 under our previous mention, too. If you’d prefer a new condition pair, Amazon sells AirPods 3 on sale right now for $149.99 – saving you $19 in the process.

Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds originally launched back in October of 2021 and then were refreshed with a new wired-only charging case last fall that takes much of the same page out of the pro version’s playbook as before. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Circling back to the charging case, there’s no MagSafe charging on this model, with only a Lightning port on the bottom to refuel when you’ve worked through the 30 hours of listening time.

Save on Razer’s Kishi V2 iPhone gamepad grips with USB-C or Lightning

Amazon is now discounting the Razer Kishi V2 iPhone Gamepad Grip in both Lightning and USB-C form-factors. The savings start with the Lightning model at $80, which lands from the usual $100 going rate to mark the second-best price to date at 20% off. It comes joined by the USB-C version at $90, also down from $100 and marking one of its first discounts. Each one will work with iPhone, so whether you’re rocking one of the just-released iPhone 15 series or still have a previous-generation 14 model or older, you’ll be able to pick out which version of Kishi V2 gamepad is compatible with your device.

Whether you’re looking to step up the Apple Arcade experience or take advantage of more ergonomic gameplay for diving into Genshin Impact, Among Us, and Call of Duty Mobile, Razer’s Kishi V2 controller grip is a must. Relying on either a Lightning port or USB-C connection that deliver passthrough charging and an adjustable design, these are compatible with a wide variety of handsets including the latest from Apple like iPhone 15, whether you’re rocking the 15 Pro Max or one of the smaller handsets. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review from back when we took a look at what’s new with the experience last September.

