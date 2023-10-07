Hands-on with UAG’s rugged cases for the iPhone 15 line [Video]

The iPhone 15 is out in customers hands, and it hasn’t taken long for some increased concerns about frame damage and the back glass on the phones. To keep your iPhone safe for the long run, you’ll need a case, and Urban Armor Gear has a massive collection of cases available for the new iPhone 15, 15 Plus. 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. From slim and stylish cases like the Civilian and Plyo series, to the extreme protection from the Monarch Pro, UAG has the right case to fit anyone’s needs. Head below for a closer look.

Monarch and Monarch Pro

Metropolis Pro case

The very first case I put on my iPhone 15 Pro Max when it arrived was UAG’s Monarch Pro. With thick corners and nice raised edges around the screen and cameras, I haven’t been worried about the safety of my phone or if I’d drop it. A nice hexagonal pattern is built into the sides of the case to help offer extra grip, while MagSafe magnets in the case ensure compatibility with a wide assortment of accessories.

The case is available in multiple styles, with either carbon fiber, top grain leather, or Kevlar built in to the back.

The standard Monarch case keeps the rugged design and exotic materials, but without the built-in MagSafe support. It’s also been drop tested by UAG to 20 feet, compared to the Monarch Pro’s 25 foot drop tests.

UAG Monarch cases

Metropolis LT and Civilian

Toning down the aggressive styling a bit, the Metropolis LT offers a thinner profile and more contoured edges for everyday use. The back of the case is made of Kevlar, so it looks great and is a strong fabric that will hold up better than Apple’s first party FineWoven cases.

UAG Metropolis LT cases



The Civilian is another great case from UAG for everyday use, moving away from the Kevlar fabric and instead going with a sleek moulded design. The case comes in multiple colors, with a black frame around the sides.

UAG Civilian case



With MagSafe magnets built in and bumpers around the screen and cameras, both of the cases maintain the iPhone 15’s full accessory support while protecting your phone.

Essential Armor

UAG Essential Armor cases

Taking a timeless design to the next level, UAG totally redesigned the Essential Armor cases for the iPhone 15 line. Available in Silver, Green, or Black, it’s a really minimalist design that doesn’t compromise on the drop protection or features. You still get the MagSafe magnets built in for use with all your accessories, with extra reinforced corners, but the monochrome look keeps it from ever looking out of place.

Pathfinder series

Striking a bit of a middle ground, with some of the styling of the Monarch series but without the Kevlar, carbon fiber, or leather inlays, the Pathfinder cases come in a ton of options. All of them include a rugged, impact resistant design and MagSafe support.

Depending on the look you’re going for, you can go with a solid color back with the standard Pathfinder, a camo back with the Pathfinder SE, or a translucent back with the Pathfinder clear. They all have a nice grip around the sides and raised bezels to keep your screen and cameras safe.

Plyo and Plasma

UAG Plyo cases

Finally, if you love the look of your Pro iPhone’s titanium, or the color of your standard iPhone, you should look at Urban Armor Gear’s Plyo or Plasma series. The Plyo is a clear TPU case with anti-yellowing properties to make it last. It has extra protection in the corners to keep your iPhone safe from some of the worst drops and is available with or without extra MagSafe magnets depending on the look you’re going for.

It’s also available in either the totally clear Ice or more translucent Ash color way.



UAG Plasma Case



The Plasma has a similar clear back, but with harder armored frame that keeps a bit more of UAG’s signature rugged design. It’s a lightweight case that shows off your frame color without giving up any of the impact protection and handling benefits of other nice, high quality cases.

UAG cases for iPhone 15 / 15 Pro

You can check out any of these cases from Urban Armor Gear over on their website. In addition to the cases for the iPhone 15, 15 Plus. 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max, it offers tempered glass screen protectors and gear to protect your other tech accessories. We’re also working with UAG to give away an iPhone 15, and you can check out this article for all the details on how to enter.