As we wait for Apple’s Vision Pro to officially launch in 2024, developers have been working on third-party apps for its visionOS spatial computing platform. While it’s not something that will be possible (at least without some serious jailbreaking), a new concept imagines a live deepfake experience that could transform your partner into a celebrity.

Deepfake videos have become very realistic with concerns growing around malicious use of the technology.

But that’s not stopping the flow of creative ideas with a new concept showing a realistic visualization of what it would be like to use deepfake AI live with Apple’s Vision Pro headset.

Shared on Reddit, user jesser722‘s video shows a woman choosing from multiple celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio (Jack Dawson), Miles Teller, and Zac Efron on Vision Pro.

The deepfake head instantly applies to her boyfriend’s body with the mouth and facial expressions all syncing up with him.

9to5Mac’s take

This isn’t something that will be possible with Apple’s Vision Pro. That’s because Apple isn’t giving third-party developers access to the cameras.

And even if developers had a way to use the cameras in the future, an app like this isn’t something Apple would approve since there would be many ethical and legal concerns.

However, if people can figure out how to jailbreak Vision Pro, we could see unofficial visionOS apps like this at some point.

What do you think? Is this something you’d want in a mixed-reality experience? Or does it sound like the start of a Black Mirror episode? Share your thoughts in the comments!