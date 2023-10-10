 Skip to main content

LivePod is an iOS app that turns your Apple Music Up Next queue into a Live Activity

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Oct 10 2023 - 9:02 pm PT
There are many iOS apps available on the App Store that help users enhance their Apple Music experience. While most of them function as third-party players, there’s a new app called LivePod that has a different purpose. What the app does is turn Apple Music’s Up Next queue into a Live Activity that shows up on the Lock Screen and also on Dynamic Island.

Here’s how LivePod works

LivePod was developed by Aditya Rajveer, the same developer behind WidgetPod and Marvis Pro – both apps that integrate with Apple Music. With LivePod, users can check which song will play next without having to open the Apple Music app. That’s because the app has a Live Activity that shows your Up Next queue.

There’s not much secret about how to use LivePod. When you’re listening to songs on your iPhone or iPad using Apple Music, all you need to do is open the LivePod app. It automatically shows a Live Activity just below the Lock Screen media controls with the song that will play next.

For those with one of the latest iPhones, Live Activity also shows up on Dynamic Island, so you know what’s going to play next just by looking at the top of the screen. The app also comes with a few extra features, such as multiple background sounds and notifications for track changes.

I honestly never missed seeing my Up Next on the Lock Screen, but having easy access to it is definitely something nice. And the best part is, you can have this experience for free if you’re curious about it.

LivePod is available on the App Store, and you can try the app for free for a limited period (it shows you 200 updates at no cost). If you like the app, there’s a $2.99 in-app purchase that unlocks all the features. Of course, it requires an iPhone running iOS 16.2 or later or an iPad running iPadOS 17 or later to show the Live Activity.

