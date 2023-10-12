14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro hits $1,250, save $289 on M1 iPad Pro, Twelve South gear, more

Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is now an even better value, dropping to a new all-time low of $1,250. It’s joined by another previous-generation Apple discount, with 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now on sale from $910. And one of the best StandBy charger discounts yet is here with Twelve South’s HiRise 3 MagSafe stand at just $60. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $749 on Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro

Woot is now offering the best price yet on Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. Those who don’t need Apple’s newer M2 version can now score the previous-generation MacBook for $1,249.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. This is down from its original $1,999 price tag and saving you $749 in the process. It’s well below our previous $1,550 mentions, and a new all-time low. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Delivering the previous-generation of Apple’s most capable portable machines to date, the higher-end M1 Pro series provides even more value than the new debuts. Everything starts with the same 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display as its M2 counterpart that’s backed by the higher-end chip as well as ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and 1,600-nit peak brightness. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame.

Twelve South’s HiRise 3 provides a home for iPhone 15 and more

Amazon now offers the Twelve South HiRise 3 for the best price yet. This is one of our favorite 3-in-1 charging stands on the market, and now it sells for just $60. That’s a $40 discount from the usual $100 price tag and marking a new all-time low. We last saw it sell for $75, with today’s offer beating that by an extra $15. This is a personal favorite in the world of 7.5W MagSafe chargers, which I detail over in my hands-on review. It’s even better with StandBy support now in the mix, too.

Designed to accomodate your entire Apple kit, Twelve South’s new 3-in-1 charging stand is centered around MagSafe tech with a 7.5W pad resting on an elevated stand. Right behind the main iPhone 15 charger is a place to rest your new Apple Watch Series 9, all of which sits above a 5W Qi pad on the base for topping off AirPods and the like.

Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now starts at $910

Woot is now marking down an assortment of iPads in both new and refurbished condition. As per usual with the retailer, shipping is free for Prime members – with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. An easy standout has the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB marked down to $910. It would have normally set you back $1,199, and is returning to the all-time low for one of the first times. Today’s discount stacks up to $289 in savings and undercuts what you’d pay for the new M2 model by an extra $230.

Even now that the new 2022 model has been around and kicking it as the latest debut from the lineup, the now previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience. Everything comes centered around a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience and its Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less. Dive into our hands-on review.

Microsoft Office for Mac is just $30

So many of us have had Microsoft Office at one point or another. And while you might need an up-to-date program to bring old documents to life, it also might help with productivity moving into the future. Through October 15 only, you can get a Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 lifetime license or a Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows lifetime license on sale for just $29.97 (Reg. $219).

Microsoft Office is a leading provider of office-friendly programs and apps for users around the world. This lifetime license is available to Mac users as long as you upgrade your operating system to Version 11 Big Sur or newer. Windows users also need to use an up-to-date OS to download this new-age suite. Windows users need Windows 10 or 11. Lucky for them, Windows 11 Pro is available for a remarkable rate for a limited time.

