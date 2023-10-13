You can now score the first price cut on cellular Apple Watch Series 9 styles. Now marking down the 45mm wearables, you can save $39 on a variety of designs alongside GPS models from $390. Another offer that wasn’t on sale for fall Prime Day, Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini is now just $499 and comes joined by ZAGG’s new Pro Stylus 2 with magnetic charging for iPad Pro at $56. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm cellular styles see first discounts

Amazon is now offering some of the first chances to save on the new Apple Watch Series 9. This time applying to 45mm GPS + Cellular styles, pricing drops down to $490 across a series of different designs. Each one is down from the usual $529 price tag while marking new all-time lows at $39 off. These are the first chances to save on this configuration, and comes joined by markdowns on the standard GPS editions in both 41mm at $390, and 45mm at $420.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini now just $499

Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini didn’t go on sale over the fall Prime Day festivities earlier in the week, but now that changes as we head into the weekend. Courtesy of B&H, Apple’s latest and most portable machine is now discounted to $499 for the 256GB model. It’s down from the usual $599 price tag while saving you $100. This is the first chance to save in over a month as well, while matching the all-time low. We detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review.

Apple’s all-new M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and at least 256GB of storage.

ZAGG’s new Pro Stylus 2 with magnetic charging for iPad Pro

Amazon is now offering one of the first discounts on the new ZAGG Pro Stylus 2. It’s now dropping down to $56 from its usual $80 price tag. This is only the second chance to save so far at 30% off, coming within $4 of the best discount ever from a sitewide sale. The new Pro Stylus 2 from ZAGG arrives as a more affordable alternative to Apple Pencil 2. It comes in one of five fun styles that add a bit more color to your iPad Pro setup, with the same magnetic charging tech. On top of support for standard Qi chargers, there’s also full support for every iPad going back to 2018 – so it’ll work with more than just the Pro series. There’s palm rejection, tilt recognition, and six hours of use on a single charge.

Microsoft Office for Mac is just $30

So many of us have had Microsoft Office at one point or another. And while you might need an up-to-date program to bring old documents to life, it also might help with productivity moving into the future. Through October 15 only, you can get a Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 lifetime license or a Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows lifetime license on sale for just $29.97 (Reg. $219).

Microsoft Office is a leading provider of office-friendly programs and apps for users around the world. This lifetime license is available to Mac users as long as you upgrade your operating system to Version 11 Big Sur or newer. Windows users also need to use an up-to-date OS to download this new-age suite. Windows users need Windows 10 or 11. Lucky for them, Windows 11 Pro is available for a remarkable rate for a limited time.

