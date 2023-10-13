iPhone 15 Pro Max camera experiences, iOS 17.1 beta 3, CarPlay bugs

Chance discusses his experience using the iPhone 15 Pro Max to take photos and videos at a concert, and how the Camera app leaves much to be desired for these use cases. Also, CarPlay troubles, the knock-on impact of Benjamin’s phone number changeover, and the iPhone 12 radiation remedy to appease the French government.
Sponsored by Urban Armor Gear: Elevated Rugged Tech Protection. Elevate Your iPhone 15 Protection with UAG’s Latest Rugged Cases. Enter to win an iPhone 15 from UAG and 9to5Mac.
Sponsored by Ladder: Go to Ladderlife.com/HappyHour today to see if you’re instantly approved.
Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR.
Hosts
Chance Miller
- @ChanceHMiller on Twitter
- @chancehmiller@mastodon.social
- @ChanceHMiller on Instagram
- @ChanceHMiller on Threads
Benjamin Mayo
Subscribe, Rate, and Review
Ad-free version
You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.
Feedback
- Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads
- Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com
Links
- The 1975 concert video #1
- The 1975 concert video #2
- 5x > 2x > 1x > 5x camera test
- Upgrade #480: Never Do a Deal with the Preference Daemon – Relay FM
- Review: iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max – Six Colors
- Apple Wallet app integrates balances and transaction history for Discover US credit cards
- Apple explains why iPhone 12 was always safe to use in France, iOS 17.1 to address non-standard test that triggered non-issue
- iOS 17.1 changes iPhone 15 Pro Action Button behavior
- See Discover balance in Apple Wallet: How-to
- On Kuo’s latest Apple Watch report and the lack of nuance
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments