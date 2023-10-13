 Skip to main content

iPhone 15 Pro Max camera experiences, iOS 17.1 beta 3, CarPlay bugs

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Oct 13 2023 - 7:39 am PT
Chance discusses his experience using the iPhone 15 Pro Max to take photos and videos at a concert, and how the Camera app leaves much to be desired for these use cases. Also, CarPlay troubles, the knock-on impact of Benjamin’s phone number changeover, and the iPhone 12 radiation remedy to appease the French government. 

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

