iPhone 15 Pro Max camera experiences, iOS 17.1 beta 3, CarPlay bugs

Chance discusses his experience using the iPhone 15 Pro Max to take photos and videos at a concert, and how the Camera app leaves much to be desired for these use cases. Also, CarPlay troubles, the knock-on impact of Benjamin’s phone number changeover, and the iPhone 12 radiation remedy to appease the French government.

Sponsored by Urban Armor Gear: Elevated Rugged Tech Protection. Elevate Your iPhone 15 Protection with UAG’s Latest Rugged Cases. Enter to win an iPhone 15 from UAG and 9to5Mac.

Sponsored by Ladder: Go to Ladderlife.com/HappyHour today to see if you’re instantly approved.

Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Subscribe, Rate, and Review

Ad-free version

You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.

Feedback

Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads

Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com