 Skip to main content

Apple Wallet app integrates balances and transaction history for Discover US credit cards

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Oct 10 2023 - 11:43 am PT
1 Comment

Similar to functionality launched in September in the UK, the Apple Wallet app will now be able to show the card’s balance and transaction history for Discover US credit card customers.

Tapping on a transaction will deep-link into the Discover app or website, so users can action accordingly. This integration is rolling out as part of the just-released iOS 17.1 developer beta 3.

In the UK, the Wallet app supports the Connected Cards feature with many different banks. This is enabled through a UK standardized Open Banking API.

No such API exists in the US, so Apple has partnered specifically with Discover to enable this feature for Discover US credit cards. The company did not comment on whether other US banks will add support in the future.

If you are running the iOS 17.1 beta and have a Discover credit card in the Wallet app, tap on it and press the button to opt-in and begin the connect card flow. This will involve securely authenticating with Discover.

Once setup, you can see your card’s balance in the Wallet app. The balance is also displayed in the Apple Pay sheet, at time of making a purchase.

Following Apple’s usual privacy standards, any data fetched through the Connected Cards feature remains on device and is not shared with Apple.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.