Apple selling USB-A to USB-C cable for the first time following iPhone 15 launch

iPhone 15 may be the first to charge over USB-C, but it’s hardly the first Apple product to use the port. From MacBooks and iPads to the Apple TV remote, USB-C ports exist on many devices. Still, it’s only now that the iPhone 15 has launched that Apple has added a USB-A to USB-C cable to its store.

This month, Apple added the Belkin BOOST↑Charge Pro Flex USB-A to USB-C Cable (1m) to its online store. It’s a braided white cable with gold accents and a magnetic cable management system attached that retails for $19.95.

“This USB-C to USB-A cable is USB-IF certified and compatible with your USB-C enabled Mac, iPad, or iPhone,” per the product page.

Presumably, that means this USB-A to USB-C cable will work with CarPlay. That’s probably the most common reason iPhone 15 owners would be shopping for a USB-A to USB-C cable. While USB-C is becoming common in newer cars, USB-A is the only CarPlay connection option for many cars.

Before selling the Belkin cable, the only solution Apple sold was a $29 Lightning to USB-C adapter. Our advice at the time? Save your money and shop around for something more reasonably priced.

Now that Apple is selling a USB-A to USB-C cable from a reliable brand, is this the cable to recommend? Not quite. For now, the cable doesn’t actually ship until November 3, and almost no Apple Stores are listing it as in stock yet.

It also might be a bit too fancy for being the CarPlay cable in your car. You can get a braided cable with the same specs from the same brand for five bucks less now – and it has a black option.

Still, as a news item, it’s the first time Apple has sold a USB-A to USB-C cable.