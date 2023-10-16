Here’s how much faster T-Mobile is than Verizon and AT&T, says latest study

Ookla has revealed its Q3 2023 US mobile Internet report and T-Mobile has kept its crown for the fastest download and upload speeds, lowest latency, best consistency, and more. Here’s how much faster T-Mobile performed than Verizon and AT&T in the new report.

T-Mobile continued to outperform the competition for cellular service with a median download speed over 2x faster than Verizon and AT&T.

Impressively, the Uncarrier also won every other metric Ookla measured.

US Mobile speeds for Q3 2023

The median download speed for T-Mobile turned out to be 163.59 Mbps for Q3 2023. Verizon and AT&T came in with over 2x slower median download speeds at 75.68 and 72.64 Mbps, respectively.

For median upload speeds, the major US carriers were within about 4 Mbps with T-Mobile leading at 11.31 Mbps.

For latency, T-Mobile just beat out Verizon and AT&T with 53 ms:

For consistency, T-Mobile scored an 85.2%. Here’s how Ookla describes this metric: “In measuring the Consistency of each operator’s performance, we found that T-Mobile had the highest Consistency in the U.S. during Q3 2023, with 85.2% of results showing at least 5 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload speeds. Verizon Wireless and AT&T followed at 80.8% and 78.4%, respectively.”

And for 5G median download speeds, T-Mobile also remained far ahead of Verizon and AT&T at 221.57 Mbps:

Notably, T-Mobile also beat Verizon and AT&T in every other 5G metric including having the lowest latency, best consistency, and best video performance.

You can see the full Q3 report from Ookla here. And check out a closer look at how the major US carriers compare in our full guide: