 Skip to main content

Here’s how much faster T-Mobile is than Verizon and AT&T, says latest study

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Oct 16 2023 - 1:14 pm PT
8 Comments
best phone carriers

Ookla has revealed its Q3 2023 US mobile Internet report and T-Mobile has kept its crown for the fastest download and upload speeds, lowest latency, best consistency, and more. Here’s how much faster T-Mobile performed than Verizon and AT&T in the new report.

T-Mobile continued to outperform the competition for cellular service with a median download speed over 2x faster than Verizon and AT&T.

Impressively, the Uncarrier also won every other metric Ookla measured.

US Mobile speeds for Q3 2023

The median download speed for T-Mobile turned out to be 163.59 Mbps for Q3 2023. Verizon and AT&T came in with over 2x slower median download speeds at 75.68 and 72.64 Mbps, respectively.

For median upload speeds, the major US carriers were within about 4 Mbps with T-Mobile leading at 11.31 Mbps.

For latency, T-Mobile just beat out Verizon and AT&T with 53 ms:

For consistency, T-Mobile scored an 85.2%. Here’s how Ookla describes this metric: “In measuring the Consistency of each operator’s performance, we found that T-Mobile had the highest Consistency in the U.S. during Q3 2023, with 85.2% of results showing at least 5 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload speeds. Verizon Wireless and AT&T followed at 80.8% and 78.4%, respectively.”

And for 5G median download speeds, T-Mobile also remained far ahead of Verizon and AT&T at 221.57 Mbps:

Notably, T-Mobile also beat Verizon and AT&T in every other 5G metric including having the lowest latency, best consistency, and best video performance.

You can see the full Q3 report from Ookla here. And check out a closer look at how the major US carriers compare in our full guide:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is the 3rd largest U.S. wireless carrie…
AT&T

AT&T
Verizon Ookla

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12