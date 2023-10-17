Apple on Tuesday released iOS 17.1 RC (Release Candidate) to both developers and beta testers. The update brings some new features, including AirDrop over the internet and new options for Apple Music users. But according to Apple, the update also makes the keyboard snappier and more responsive while fixing a bug that could cause image retention on the iPhone.

iOS 17.1 comes with multiple bug fixes

Since the first betas of iOS 17, there have been a number of users complaining about how the keyboard became unresponsive after the update, especially on older iPhone models. Still, some users reported having issues with the keyboard, even with the latest iPhone 15 Pro models when typing long text messages.

The release notes for iOS 17.1 acknowledge this problem and say that the bug has been fixed with the update. “Fixes an issue that may cause the keyboard to be less responsive,” Apple said.

There was another bug affecting many iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users (and we’re not talking about the overheating issues). It’s easy to find reports on Reddit and Apple Discussions forums about burn-in and image retention on these models, even though they were launched only a month ago.

Apple also acknowledged that there was a problem that “may cause display image persistence” on iPhone and that it has now been fixed with iOS 17.1.

Image: Apple Discussions forums

New features

When it comes to new features, iOS 17.1 will allow users to finish sending files via AirDrop using the internet connection when you or the other person leaves AirDrop’s range. The file will be silently uploaded to Apple’s servers and then downloaded to the other person’s device.

Apple Music subscribers will find a new button to favorite songs, albums, and playlists so that they can then filter these contents in the library. There are also song suggestions at the bottom of each playlist and a new way to create artwork for your personal playlists.

iOS 17.1 is expected to be released to the public next week, on October 24. For those running the beta version, the RC build is now available for download.