Apple releases first iOS 17.1 RC ahead of launch next week

Apple has issued the fourth pre-release version of the next iPhone software update in the form of iOS 17.1 RC. The first release candidate comes one week before Apple is expected to make iOS 17.1 the latest official iPhone software version.

Apple has also released RC versions of watchOS 10.1, tvOS 17.1, macOS Sonoma 14.1. The new updates include a range of new and improved features for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac.

For example, Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 gain the new Double Tap gesture feature for interacting with the display without touching it.

iPhone users gain the ability to use AirDrop over the internet when devices with long transfers go out of AirDrop range. StandBy mode introduces more ways to control how the always-on display behaves on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro. Apple Music introduces new ways to favorite artists which will contribute to a new playlist in the future.

The update also adjusts how the Action button works on iPhone 15 Pro when launching the Camera app.

Apple still has a few other features left to deliver as part of iOS 17 including the new Journal app. Perhaps we’ll see it appear in the first iOS 17.2 beta soon. For now, the iOS 17.1 release candidate is out. The official release date is expected to be October 24.