Apple partnered with Amazon in 2019 to bring Apple Podcasts support to Amazon Echo devices through the Alexa virtual assistant. This allowed users to ask the assistant to play any of the shows available on Apple’s platform. While this integration was only available in a few countries, today, Apple has made it available in more than 40 regions.

Apple Podcasts for Alexa available in more than 40 regions

The company updated a support webpage on Tuesday (via MacRumors), confirming the availability of Apple Podcasts on Alexa for many other countries. The integration works with either an Amazon Echo speaker or an Amazon Fire TV, which also has Alexa built-in.

To use Apple Podcasts with Alexa on a compatible device, you must download the Amazon Alexa app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. In the app, go to Settings and look for the “Music & Podcasts” menu. Then tap “Link New Service” and choose the Apple Podcasts option. You’ll be prompted to authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or your password to continue.

By default, you need to tell Alexa that you want to play a show on Apple Podcasts. However, there’s an option in the Amazon Alexa app settings to change the default podcast player.

With today’s update, these are the countries where Apple Podcasts integration is available:

Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Türkiye, United Kingdom, and United States.

