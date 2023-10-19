 Skip to main content

Apple Podcasts integration with Amazon Alexa now available in more countries

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Oct 19 2023 - 4:45 pm PT
0 Comments
Amazon Echo Alexa | Apple Music integration

Apple partnered with Amazon in 2019 to bring Apple Podcasts support to Amazon Echo devices through the Alexa virtual assistant. This allowed users to ask the assistant to play any of the shows available on Apple’s platform. While this integration was only available in a few countries, today, Apple has made it available in more than 40 regions.

Apple Podcasts for Alexa available in more than 40 regions

The company updated a support webpage on Tuesday (via MacRumors), confirming the availability of Apple Podcasts on Alexa for many other countries. The integration works with either an Amazon Echo speaker or an Amazon Fire TV, which also has Alexa built-in.

To use Apple Podcasts with Alexa on a compatible device, you must download the Amazon Alexa app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. In the app, go to Settings and look for the “Music & Podcasts” menu. Then tap “Link New Service” and choose the Apple Podcasts option. You’ll be prompted to authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or your password to continue.

By default, you need to tell Alexa that you want to play a show on Apple Podcasts. However, there’s an option in the Amazon Alexa app settings to change the default podcast player.

With today’s update, these are the countries where Apple Podcasts integration is available:

Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Türkiye, United Kingdom, and United States.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts is Apple's podcast app that is bu…
Amazon Alexa

Amazon Alexa

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.