Apple announces podcast subscription analytics, Linkfire partnership, and more 

Apple Podcasts is introducing three new updates for podcast producers today including a subscription analytics dashboard.

Apple Podcasts has supported paid content for a few years now. Starting today, creators are able to dig through data around subscriptions including “how many listeners started a free trial, the number of paid subscriptions, the percentage of listeners who convert from a free trial to a paid subscription, and the estimated proceeds generated from their subscriptions.”

Podcasters are able to view data based on date ranges, countries and regions, and monthly versus annual paying subscribers. Apple breaks down all the new analytics dashboard features here.

Apple is also adding five new partners to its Delegated Delivery system for Podcasts: Audiomeans, Captivate, Podbean, Podspace, and Transistor. This will bring the total number of partners to nine before the end of the year, and Podbean support goes live today.

Apple Podcasts is also teaming up with marketing platform Linkfire as it expands into podcasting tools this fall.

“Using the Linkfire Insights dashboard, creators will be able to measure real-time user engagement with these links and pages, including anonymized visits and click-through rates,” Apple says. “As listeners use these pages to access Apple Podcasts, creators can view all-new engagement insights, including whether a listener has played an episode or followed a show on Apple Podcasts.”

A registration page for being notified with Linkfire for Podcasts launches is available here. Read the full news release for podcasters from Apple Podcasts here.