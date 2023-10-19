Photon Camera for iPhone comes from the makers of the popular Camera+ and is an advanced app that gives users full manual control. Now for iPhone 15 Pro, Photon Camera has delivered the ability to shoot images directly to external storage over USB-C.

Photon Camera gives flexibility when it comes to photography with the option to shoot in ProRAW, RAW, JPEG, and HEIF.

More advanced features include clipping indicators, focus peaking, focus loupe, and histogram.

Now after Apple delivered the ability to record 4K ProRes video with iPhone 15 Pro directly to external drives over USB-C, Photon Camera has enabled that capability for photos with its latest 1.7 update.

That’s especially handy when you want to shoot higher-resolution images like RAW or ProRAW.

Photos Camera 1.7 external drive benefits

Effortless Management : Save photos to external drives, keeping them contained in one spot, and freeing up your phone’s storage without time-consuming transfers.

: Save photos to external drives, keeping them contained in one spot, and freeing up your phone’s storage without time-consuming transfers. Peace of Mind : Protect your memories with external storage, safeguarding against data loss and device issues, rather than (or in addition to) uploading them to the “cloud”.

: Protect your memories with external storage, safeguarding against data loss and device issues, rather than (or in addition to) uploading them to the “cloud”. Seamless Workflow : Maintain an uninterrupted creative flow by saving directly to external drives. Simply remove the drive from your iPhone, and plug it into your preferred editing computer to access your files.

: Maintain an uninterrupted creative flow by saving directly to external drives. Simply remove the drive from your iPhone, and plug it into your preferred editing computer to access your files. Ample Space : Buyer’s remorse caused by choosing the smallest size can be instantly alleviated. Shoot to your heart’s content without having to delete other precious data or apps.

: Buyer’s remorse caused by choosing the smallest size can be instantly alleviated. Shoot to your heart’s content without having to delete other precious data or apps. User-Friendly: A simple and intuitive feature designed for iPhone 15 Pro users. Set Photon to prefer external storage if available. Then plug and play – that’s it.

Photon Camera is a free download from the App Store with in-app purchases including monthly or yearly subscriptions or a one-time purchase to unlock all of the features.

To learn more including a look at the app’s UI, check out the Photon Camera landing page.