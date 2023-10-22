 Skip to main content

Report: AI features in development for iOS 18, Siri, Apple Music, Xcode and more

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Oct 22 2023 - 5:33 am PT
0 Comments

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple was caught by surprise at the sudden swell of generative AI tools this year. But they are working hard to catch up with Apple SVPs Craig Federighi, John Giannandrea, and Eddy Cue all in charge of integrating AI-powered functionality into Apple’s products and services.

That will include various new AI features in iOS 18, such as smarter reply suggestions in Messages. Cue is pushing to include features like AI-generated playlists in Apple Music, and exploring how generative AI can be utilized in Apple’s productivity apps like Pages and Keynote. Giannandrea’s team is working on a new, smarter, version of Siri that should be ready to debut next year.

Gurman says embracing AI in end-user features is one of the primary objectives for Apple right now, as it looks to catch up to rivals like OpenAI, Google and Microsoft. Apple is consequently set to spend about $1 billion a year on AI research and product development.

In addition to new features in iOS 18 and Siri, Apple is also looking at ways to enhance the developer experience with AI-enhanced features in Xcode. This would likely include advanced code completion similar to what Github Copilot offers. The company is also looking at ways to streamline its internal AppleCare tools with artificial intelligence.

There is apparently some internal tension about whether to base these features off of AI neural network models running on device, or passed through Apple’s cloud services. Running on-device maximizes privacy, but large language models running on a server farm enable much more sophisticated capabilities. Gurman says Apple will likely decide on a case-by-case approach, with some features running wholly on-device and others relying on a cloud backend.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS

iOS

iOS is Apple's mobile operating system that runs…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.