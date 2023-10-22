Bloomberg: New Macs to be announced at end of the month

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports today that Apple is preparing to announce new Macs at the end of this month, the literal end, on the 30th or 31st. Announcements should include an updated iMac, and possibly multiple MacBook Pro models as well.

Gurman also believes that Apple is also still planning a new higher-end iMac with a 32-inch display, but that isn’t scheduled to launch until late 2024 or 2025.

The 24-inch iMac debuted in spring 2021, sporting a refreshed design and M1 chip. That machine is naturally due for an update, although it isn’t clear if Apple is ready to launch the M3 generation or if the new iMac will simply feature M2 chips (which would still represent an upgrade for the iMac line as they have skipped M2 entirely so far).

Updates to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro so soon after the previous M2 generation launched in January would be atypical, but not completely unprecedented.

The new Mac models would crucially arrive in time for the holidays, with their announcement coming just before Apple’s quarterly earnings results on November 2nd.

New Macs would be the second product launch event for the company in October. Apple already announced a new USB-C model of Apple Pencil, which ships in early November.