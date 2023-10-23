 Skip to main content

Amazon goes password-free on iOS and the web with passkey

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Oct 23 2023 - 8:08 am PT
The password is one step closer to becoming a thing of the past now that Amazon has adopted passkey technology. The online shopping giant is introducing support for passkey starting today with iOS and the web.

“This is about giving customers ease-of-use and security simultaneously in their Amazon experience,” said Dave Treadwell, senior vice president of ecommerce at Amazon. “While passwords will still be around in the foreseeable future, this is an exciting step in the right direction. We are thrilled to be an early adopter of this new authentication method, helping to realize our vision for a more secure, passwordless internet.”

Amazon says passkey support is now live on the web and “gradually rolling out on the iOS Amazon Shopping app with support coming soon on the Android Amazon Shopping app.”

Passkey lets you replace your password with biometric security like Touch ID or Face ID (or a PIN) on your trusted devices. This makes passkeys more secure than passwords and one-time codes that can be fall into the wrong hands and be used by anyone.

Starting today, Amazon is allowing users to enroll for passkeys for anyone on the web and on iOS when rolled out. Amazon provides these instructions for how to get started with passkeys on your account:

  1. Log in to your Amazon account.
  2. Select Your Account.
  3. Choose Login & Security.
  4. Select Set up next to Passkeys.
  5. Follow the step-by-step instructions.

