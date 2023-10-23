 Skip to main content

Tens of millions of teens want parents to track them, finds survey

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Oct 23 2023 - 6:27 am PT
11 Comments
Teens want parents to track them | Apple's Find My app

Tens of millions of teens actively want their parents to track their locations using tech like Apple’s Find My and third-party apps like Life360, says a new survey.

More broadly, the survey reports on Gen Z – representing those aged 11 to 26 – being more anxious than previous generations, and having a different mindset to location tracking …

The WSJ suggests this is due to a combination of anxiety and closer relationships between teens and their parents.

Teenagers have long balked at telling parents where they are. Now, they’re asking their parents to track them.

Every generation experiences its set of traumas, but social media and real-time news—with vivid images about the pandemic, war and other disasters—have heightened these anxieties among young people. And lots of them are closer to their parents than previous generations have been […]

[The Life360 app] has more than 33 million monthly active users in the U.S. and another 20 million internationally. Even more teens share their location using Apple’s Find My, Google’s Family Link, Snapchat’s Snap Map and GPS-equipped smartwatches.

A survey by Life360 found that behaviors do vary. Some Gen Zs leave location sharing enabled 24/7, while others activate it for specific situations, like driving, going on dates, and attending large events like concerts.

Eighty-seven percent of Gen Z respondents said they use the technology for long-distance driving, 80% when visiting new or dangerous places, 77% when going to an event, concert, or festival, and 78% when they are going to party or on a date. Unsurprisingly, 72% of Gen Z women believe their physical well-being benefits from location sharing.

Some 94% of Gen Z say that their life benefits from location sharing, likely due in part to them having grown up with it from an early age.

As the first true digitally native generation grew up sharing their location with their parents, Gen Z naturally became accustomed to the benefits it provided – convenience, safety, freedom – and they remain the generation most likely to share their location with a parent (56%).

But psychologist and author Dr. Michele Borba says that increased anxiety also plays a key role.

“The turbulence of Gen Z’s adolescence spawned a mental health crisis that was only amplified by the pandemic, social media, and the 24-hour news cycle,” said Borba. “During uncertain times, this generation has come to crave the added layer of security that location sharing provides. As the activist generation, naturally they’re taking proactive approaches like location sharing to ensuring the wellbeing of their peers.”

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Tech Industry

Tech Industry

Breaking news on Apple and the tech industry. Ge…
Find My

Find My

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor