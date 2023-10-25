Apple touts iPhone 15 Pro performance in new ‘Pro Power’ video

Update: Apple has pulled the “On with the Show” ad from YouTube. Instead, it’s released a new “Pro Power” ad promoting the iPhone 15 Pro. Check it out below.

Apple continues to ramp up iPhone 15 advertising as we approach the holiday shopping season. This time, the company has shared a new “On with the Show” ad focused on the filmmaking capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple uses this new action-packed 60-second ad to tout features such as 5x optical zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, ProRes video, Log encoding, and more.

iPhone 15 Pro is built for show business. Whether shooting cinematic stunts in ProRes 4K at 60 fps directly to an external drive, or capturing a dramatic 5x optical zoom on iPhone 15 Pro Max. New Log encoding makes ProRes even more powerful, enabling more range and flexibility for visual effects and color grading in post production. iPhone 15 Pro is fully equipped to shoot your next post-apocalyptic alien car chase action adventure blockbuster.

One of Apple’s most popular iPhone 15 Pro ads so far is its collaboration with Olivia Rodrigo. Apple showcased how the music video for Rodrigo’s song “get him back!” was shot using an iPhone 15 Pro.

Check out Apple’s new “On with the Show” ad for iPhone 15 Pro below. What do you think of Apple’s marketing for the iPhone 15 so far? Let us know in the comments.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.