Zuckerberg: Threads on track to be a billion-person app that’s ‘more positive’ than its competitor

While people on Twitter (currently known as X) are quick to downplay the popularity of Threads, all indications are that the platform is thriving. During Meta’s quarterly earnings call today, CEO Mark Zuckerberg offered an update on the Threads, saying that the service has “just under” 100 million monthly active users.

When Threads launched in July, the app quickly rocketed to having 100 million users within just a few days. While that growth is believed to have slowed down, as expected when something takes off so quickly, Zuckerberg says the service is currently at almost 100 million active users. Note the difference in terms, too. Having 100 million “users” is one thing, while having 100 million monthly active users is quite different – and more impressive.

The number is also impressive when you consider that Threads isn’t available to the millions of people who live in the European Union.

As noted by The Verge, Zuckerberg also reiterated today that Meta’s goal is to turn Threads into a “billion-person public conversations app” that is “a bit more positive” than some of the competition. According to Zuckerberg, Threads is on the way to achieving that goal.

“I’ve thought for a long time there should be a billion-person public conversations app that is a bit more positive,” he said. “I think that if we keep at this for a few more years, then I think we have a good chance of achieving our vision there.”

This is a clear swipe at Twitter (currently known as X), which is often criticized for its toxicity. Elon Musk is clearly spooked by Threads as well, threatening to sue Meta for hiring some of the employees he fired.

