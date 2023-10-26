SmartGym gets heart rate zones, advanced logging, and more

Popular fitness tracking app and Apple Editors’ Choice award-winner SmartGym is out with another update today. The latest release comes with more useful features like heart rate zones, advanced logging, and more flexibility for assigning routines to specific days.

The major 7.0 update for SmartGym launched this past summer with 7.1 following in September bringing interactive widgets, Live Activities, Apple Watch Smart Stacks.

Now SmartGym 7.2 is available with several valuable new features. First, here’s how the new heart rate zones feature works on both iOS and Apple Watch:

Users will now get the Heart Rate Zones section inside each workout they do. And it’s even backwards compatible. So, every workout done before this update will also get this feature.

There’s also a color-coded chart view:

Shown up top, the Apple Watch SmartGym app not only shows your heart rate zones, but also uses color coding for the background making it super easy to keep an eye on it, even with your peripheral vision.

Advanced Logging

The other major change with SmartGym 7.2 is Advanced Logging. Here’s how developer Matt Abras describes it:

Advanced Logging is a second interface users can choose from. It’s optional and it’s made for those that want to precisely log all their sets. While all this can also be done using the default interface, we understand that tapping the edit button, then adjusting every set and then saving it can be cumbersome for those users. And we also understand that not every user wants to work out this way, editing each and every set they log. So, we’ve created a second interface, called Advanced Logging. It will show one set, with the option to edit those sets on the same screen and a log button below it. This gives the user the ability to quickly adjust the values on the fly and log them as they go. After logging a set, SmartGym will automatically start a rest timer on the same screen.

Another new feature is the option to “assign specific days to a routine.” For example, you could “set ‘Chest and Shoulders’ to Monday and Wednesday.”

SmartGym 7.2 is a free download for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac from the App Store with in-app subscriptions for the Premium plan to unlock all of the app’s features.