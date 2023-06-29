SmartGym for iOS and Apple Watch gets major update with 74 new exercises, Routine Progress, more

The popular fitness tracking app and Apple Editors’ Choice award-winner SmartGym for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch is out with a big update today. The release expands its database of exercises to almost 700, there’s a new Routine Progress feature, Apple Watch gets a number of upgrades, there’s a fresh history system, and more.

SmartGym 7 is available now on the App Store with more than 10 new major features and improvements.

Headlining the update are 74 new exercises with detailed animations and instructions, the new Routine Progress feature that’s a nice companion to the Monthly Summary, a range of updates for Apple Watch, an all-new history system, redesigned exercise list, and more.

Indie dev Matt Abras shared all the details on SmartGym 7 today:

As we always say, we never settle at SmartGym. We are constantly making it better. And this is a huge update! All new SmartGym with awesome new features and even better experiences.

New exercises

Matt says that the 74 additional exercises (complete with equipment, instructions, and animations) push the total available in the app to just shy of 700, making it one of the biggest exercise databases in the App Store.

Routine Progress

The Monthly Summary feature that arrived in January has been popular and now Routine Progress makes it possible to track your achievements across any time period:

Routine Progress is similar to Monthly Summary but focused on a specific routine, for any period of time (not only the current month). It shows you the most relevant information about every workout you’ve done with this specific routine. It’s extremely powerful and gives users amazing insights into their progress.



Here’s how it looks:

Apple Watch changes

A number of new features and improvements come to Apple Watch with SmartGym 7. That includes Monthly Summary and the new Routine Progress, the option to delete history, change set type, and a redesigned timer screen.

History

Another major change is an overhauled history system. The new UI has an updated tab, shows more information, and now allows users to add notes to routines and exercises.

SmartGym 7 is a free download for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac from the App Store with in-app subscriptions for the Premium plan to unlock all of the app’s features.