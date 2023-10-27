X launches new $3/mo Basic and $16/mo Premium+ subscription tiers

X (Twitter) has just launched its new lineup of subscription tiers. The $8 per month ‘Premium’ verified tier remains the default standard, but the new Basic tier comes in at $3 per month as a cheaper option.

Basic does not include a verification checkmark, but you get features like longer posts, edit button, themes and custom app icons. Premium+ is the new high-end option coming in at $16 per month, most notably offering ad-free experience in the For You and Following tabs.

The new tiers are also available as yearly subscription options at a ~12% discount compared to paying on a monthly basis. Subscriptions are available through the X website or as in-app purchases inside the X app for iPhone and iPad, albeit with a 30% higher price to account for Apple’s commission.

The Basic tier gives more casual X users a more accessible plan if they want some of the enhanced experience features, as the company looks for new revenue sources in a view towards becoming profitable. Features like verification and the engagement payout scheme are exclusive to Premium and Premium+ tiers, though.

In contrast, Premium+ may attract diehard users, especially those who appreciate an ad-free timeline.

Elon Musk has previously threatened to start charging all Twitter users a $1/year subscription for access, in a move that he claims would cut down on bots and spam.

However, there is no indication as to whether that plan is going ahead — it certainly isn’t part of today’s overhaul of X Premium offering.