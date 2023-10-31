Halloween is ushering in some frighteningly good deals, with a new all-time low on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro taking the spotlight. It’s now $199 off, and comes joined by the refreshed USB-C AirPods Pro 2 at $190. And following the Scary Fast event last night, you can also now pre-order the new M3 MacBook Pros from $1,599. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $199 on 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro

The best price ever has just landed on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. In a drop down to an entirely new Amazon all-time low on the Wi-Fi 256GB configuration, pricing today now lands at $1,000 for the silver model. This price cut is down from the usual $1,199 going rate and amounts to $199 in savings. It’s one of the first times we’ve seen a markdown this good – the last of which was back in August. Today’s offer is also $50 under our previous mention. We break down what to expect over in our feature on Apple’s latest iPad Pro.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature.

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C down to $190

We’re tracking a pair of discounts today on the new AirPods Pro 2. Starting off, Amazon has the new and improved USB-C version down at $190. You’d more regularly pay $249, with today’s offer saving you $59 and marking a match of the all-time low for only the second time. It’s $11 under our last mention. If you can still live with a Lightning port, the original pair of AirPods Pro 2 are down to $189, saving you an extra $1 and matching the all-time low.

Even though USB-C is now found on the charging case to go alongside MagSafe support, it really is the software features rolling out today that make AirPods Pro 2 the best earbuds yet from Apple. Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects your talking to someone.

The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with USB-C, Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. All of that is powered by the latest Apple H2 chip, as well.

Apple Watch Sport Loop bands start from $26

Amazon today is now offering a collection of official Apple Watch Sport Loop bands. Available across four different styles, today’s offers start at $26 and ship free across the board. We detail all of the two-tone colorways below, but each one is down from the same $49 going rate in order to deliver as much as 47% in savings. Each model is landing as the best price of the year for its respective design, too. All of the discounts apply to the latest styles from Apple, which have been updated for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Since these bands are for Apple’s latest, they’re compatible with all 45/44/42 versions of the standard wearable, and even Apple Watch Ultra. Each one of the Sport Loops feature a two-tone design comprised of a soft and lightweight woven fiber. Unlike the standard silicone offerings from Apple, this one touts a fully-adjustable band that makes it easy to find the perfect fit on your wrist.

