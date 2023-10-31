Here’s how Apple shot the entire ‘Scary fast’ event on iPhone 15 Pro (even the drone footage)

One of the impressive parts of yesterday’s Apple event is that it was shot entirely using an iPhone 15 Pro. Apple has now published a behind-the-scenes video and a press release showing off some details on how it did this, ranging from the software it used to the intricate hardware setups.

Apple says:

On Monday, October 30, at Apple’s Scary Fast special event unveiling the all-new MacBook Pro with the M3 family of chips and 24-inch iMac with M3, there was an unseen star of the show working behind the scenes. All of the presenters, locations, and drone footage in the event were filmed using iPhone 15 Pro Max, the preferred smartphone for creative pros and filmmakers. Led by documentary film director Brian Oakes, known for the award-winning Jim: The James Foley Story and Living with Lincoln, Scary Fast put iPhone 15 Pro Max right in the middle of the action.

Throughout the video, you’ll see that Apple used a lot of hardware and technology beyond the iPhone 15 Pro itself. Some important context here is that Apple would also use a lot of this same hardware if it were shooting using more traditional camera hardware.

“We were able to get the same complex shots with iPhone 15 Pro Max,” Oakes explained. “It’s amazing to see that the quality from a device that is so small and so portable can rival a large $20,000 camera.

Here are some more details on the tech Apple used behind the scenes alongside the iPhone 15 Pro:

Capturing footage with multiple iPhone 15 Pro Max devices, the team utilized the integration between iPhone 15 Pro, the Blackmagic Camera app, and Tentacle Sync, showcasing the true power of the Apple ecosystem. Connected via Bluetooth, Tentacle Sync drives timecode and enables all devices on set — including Macs and preview screens — to be synced throughout the production. Beastgrip accessories, including cages and rigs, were also used during the production

One of my favorite parts of the video below is Apple showcasing the drone rig it used to shoot footage using the iPhone 15 Pro. I honestly expected that Apple would have to include an asterisk saying that the drone footage wasn’t shot on iPhone 15 Pro.

Could you tell that yesterday’s M3 Mac event was shot on iPhone 15 Pro? Let us know down in the comments.

