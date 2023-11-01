Apple on Monday announced a new generation of the MacBook Pro, as well as a new iMac – both powered by the M3 chip. These Macs are now available for pre-order, and shipping starts next week. And if you’ve bought one of the new Macs, a new build of macOS Sonoma is already waiting for you.

New macOS Sonoma build available for M3 Macs

As noted by Aaron on X (formerly Twitter), Apple released a new build of macOS Sonoma 14.1 exclusively for the new MacBook Pro and M3 iMac on Wednesday. These Macs are being shipped with build 23B2073, which is already different from build 23B74 currently available for every other Mac. The build released today is 23B2077.

Most likely, these builds will come with minor fixes specific to the new Mac models, so that’s why Apple won’t make them available to everyone. As soon as you get your hands on one of the Macs with M3, you can update your computer by going to System Settings > General > Software Update.

As we know, skipping a day-one update can result in some serious bugs. iPhone 15 units were shipped with an iOS 17.0 build that caused problems during the iPhone-to-iPhone transfer process on the first setup. Apple released a new build that fixed this bug, and users could install it right from the setup screen.

When it comes to the iPhone, Apple has been developing a new internal system that will allow the company to wirelessly install firmware updates on sealed iPhones so that new products are sent to customers with these fixes.

Have you bought one of the M3 Macs already? Let us know in the comments section below.

