visionOS beta 5 is now available for Apple Vision Pro Developer Kit

Following the release of the first beta of iOS 17.2 last week, Apple is now rolling out visionOS beta 5. Although Apple Vision Pro won’t be available in stores until next year, there are some developers who have already got their hands on Apple’s new mixed-reality headset for app development purposes.

visionOS beta 5 available for Apple Vision Pro

Similar to other devices, Apple Vision Pro can be updated through the Settings app. It’s unclear at this point what today’s beta brings to visionOS. With previous betas, Apple has been tweaking the interface and system sounds, fixing bugs, and adding some new features ahead of the official launch of Vision Pro.

For example, visionOS beta 4 has added new alerts to inform users that Vision Pro works best with the new AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C charging case – since only these AirPods can transmit Lossless audio when paired with the headset. With beta 3, Apple has added some new accessibility options and changed some of the icons.

Last month, the company told developers that the App Store would become available in the Apple Vision Pro Developer Kit starting this fall, so perhaps visionOS beta 5 will enable just that. For now, developers with an Apple Vision Pro can only run their own apps on the device, as well as Apple apps.

It’s worth noting that the update is only available for Vision Pro hardware. The SDK and Simulator have yet to be updated.

According to Apple, Vision Pro will be launched in the US in early 2024, with a few more countries coming later next year.

Are you a developer working with visionOS and Apple Vision Pro? Did you find anything new in today’s beta? Let us know in the comments section below or via our social networks, @9to5Mac.

