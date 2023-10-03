Following the iPhone 15 announcement last month, Apple has also introduced a new version of the second-generation AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case. However, the new version of the AirPods Pro 2 comes with more than just a new case, as it is capable of transmitting lossless audio when paired with an Apple Vision Pro. And Apple’s headset will remind users that it works best with the new version of AirPods.

Apple Vision Pro works best with USB-C AirPods Pro 2

On Tuesday, Apple released the second beta of iOS 17.1 to developers, along with the fourth beta of visionOS. Although Apple Vision Pro won’t hit the stores until next year, a few developers have been invited to try out the new device in advance. There’s also a visionOS simulator available for the Mac so that developers can work on apps for the new device.

Digging into the visionOS beta 4 code, 9to5Mac found a new message to warn the user about audio quality when Vision Pro is paired with any wireless headphones other than the new AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C charging case.

“This device is not optimized for Apple Vision Pro and may impact the Spatial Audio experience due to higher latency,” the message reads. The alert should appear for non-Apple wireless headphones and also for other AirPods models and even Beats headphones. This is, of course, because only the 2023 version of the AirPods Pro 2 supports lossless audio.

Revised AirPods Pro 2 have lossless audio

In a recent interview, some Apple executives revealed that the revised version of the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C has an updated H2 chip that runs at both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies, while the original version of the AirPods Pro 2, just like any other AirPods, only operates at 2.4 GHz.

The 5 GHz frequency allows AirPods to transmit high-quality audio with lower latency. When it comes to restricting lossless audio to when the earbuds are connected to a Vision Pro, the executives explained that the lower frequency requires the AirPods to be close to the device in order to work flawlessly. As a result, they opted to limit lossless audio to the headset.

Unsurprisingly, this has frustrated some customers as Apple could have added such technology to the original AirPods Pro 2 in 2022 before it even announced Vision Pro.

While you can already buy AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C charging case, Vision Pro will be launched in the US in early 2024.