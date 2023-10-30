iOS 17.2 fixes Wi-Fi slowdowns and connectivity issues, Apple says

Since the release of iOS 17 last month, a number of iPhone users have complained about Wi-Fi connectivity problems. Thankfully, it seems like Apple has found a fix for the problems, and it’s included in iOS 17.2.

As 9to5Mac reported a few weeks ago, iOS 17 has caused Wi-Fi connectivity headaches ranging from dropped connections to slow performance and more. The folks at iClarified filed a bug report with Apple about the issue, and Apple has now responded to say the problems are fixed in iOS 17.2.

iOS 17.2 is currently available to developers and public beta users, and Apple says the Wi-Fi connectivity fixes are included in this beta.

As a result of your feedback, there are software changes in the latest update, build 21C5029g, that have resolved this issue. You can see the software build your device is running and check for the latest update by tapping on Settings > General > Software Update.

Have you faced Wi-Fi issues since updating to iOS 17? If so, does iOS 17.2 solve the problems? Let us know in the comments.

If you’re not running the iOS 17.2 beta, the update is expected to be released to the general public before the end of the year.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.