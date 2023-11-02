Today’s collection of Apple deals are headlined by a host of notable first-party accessories. Those include the Apple Watch Leather Link and metal Silver Link bands at up to 48% off with deals from $57 alongside Apple’s official MagSafe charger at $30. We are also tracking a solid deal on the iPad 10th Gen 2 from $399 as well as discounts on the upgraded configurations. Head below for more.

Official Apple Watch Leather Link and metal Silver Link bands up to 48% off

Woot is also offering the 38/40/41mm Apple Silver Link Bracelet for Apple Watch down at $179.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $349, this is a massive 48% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find.

Joining today’s price drop on Apple’s leather Find My MagSafe wallet, we have the official Apple Watch Leather Link Band for $56.99 shipped. Regularly $99 and currently selling for $89 at Amazon, this is 43% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While Apple has now stepped away from its leather accessories in favor of the divisive new microtwill FineWoven treatment – the new suedelike version of its Magnetic Link also starts at $99 right now, today’s offer gives folks a chance to score the now classic Apple leather vibes for less. It comes in the 42/44/45mm sizes with S/M and M/L options at the ready for the discounted rate.

Apple’s official MagSafe charger at $30

Next up, you can score the official Apple MagSafe Charger for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. This is $9 off the usual $39 price tag and marking a rare chance to save. It’s well-timed for new iPhone 15 owners, and arrives at $3 under the sale price you’d pay over at Amazon right now. While we did see it go for $22 for a few hours last month, this is one of the best of the year. Following Apple’s reveal of the new StandBy mode coming in iOS 17, you can lock-in an official charger that’ll take full advantage of the smart display mode that only works with 15W offerings.

Apple’s iPad 10th Gen 2 from $399

Amazon is now offering the Apple iPad 10th Gen with the upgraded 256GB of storage for $539.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $599, this is is a solid $59 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for this configuration and undercuts the current Best Buy sale price by $9. Just keep in mind, you can still score the base 64GB model in all colorways down at $399 shipped, or $50 under the regular $449 list.

