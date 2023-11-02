Wish Apple’s iPad Smart Folio came in leather? Nomad’s got you covered

Years ago, Apple used to offer popular iPad accessories like the Smart Leather Cover and Smart Leather Case. Now that Apple has completely moved away from leather, the iPad Smart Folio is just available in silicone. Stepping in to offer a premium, slim folio for iPad in leather, Nomad has just launched its Leather Folio and Folio Plus.

For those that prefer a full-case folio, Nomad has offered its iPad Modern Leather Case and Modern Leather Folio for a while (full review).

But if you want the slimmest solution to get a flexible stand and front and back protection, the new Nomad Leather Folio and Folio Plus are the perfect fit.

That’s particularly true if you love Apple’s iPad Smart Folio but don’t want silicone or loved Apple’s old Smart Leather Cover/Case.

Nomad Leather Folio and Folio Plus specs

Full grain, sustainably sourced leather

Attaches to iPad magnetically

Magnetic closure

Protective microfiber interior

Smart wake & sleep functionality

Magnetic Apple Pencil flap (just on iPad Leather Folio Plus)

Apple Pencil compatible (both Leather Folio and Folio Plus)

Price $120-150

Hands-on with the Leather Folio Plus

I tested out the Leather Folio Plus that comes with the magnetic Apple Pencil flap (the only difference with the Leather Folio is no Apple Pencil flap).

It offers a lovely premium leather experience that will last for years. That’s one of the main frustrating downsides I’ve experienced with Apple’s silicone iPad folios – they start peeling, chipping, and falling apart.

I love that Nomad is offering both the classic smart-style folio and the Folio Plus that includes the simple but valuable magnetic Apple Pencil flap (even the flap has the nice microfiber lining).

In typical Nomad fashion, all the fine details are dialed in like the Apple Pencil flap magnetically attaching to the front and the back of the case when you want it out of the way.

I found the Folio’s magnets to be nice and strong, the full grain leather is very soft right out of the box, and the fit is perfect.

The tried-and-true origami-style front cover delivers stability when using it as a stand in the high or low mode. And the auto-sleep/wake works consistently.

The one downside to a folio like this (from any company) is your iPad edges are exposed. But again, if you want full protection, Nomad offers the Modern Leather Folio.

Nomad Leather Folio wrap-up

True to its premium focus, the Nomad Leather Folio won’t be for everyone at a high-end price. But for those who wish Apple was making a leather version of its Smart Folio, this is the perfect solution.

With simplicity, high-quality leather, durability, and great functionality with thoughtful features, I give the Leather Folio Plus a 5/5 rating.

You can pick up the Leather Folio and Leather Folio Plus direct from Nomad from $120 to $150 depending on which iPad Air/Pro you have.