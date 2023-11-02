Ottocast Aibox P3 gives customization for your favorite apps, and more

Ottocast is known for making some of the most popular and well-reviewed CarPlay accessories on the market. The company is now taking things to the next level with the debut of the Ottocast Aibox P3, which brings wireless CarPlay and Android Auto to any car as well as its own robust built-in operating system with an ecosystem of dedicated apps.

The Ottocast Aibox P3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and features 8GB of RAM for improved performance compared to its predecessor. It also features integrated GPS connectivity, Wi-Fi support, a microSD card slot, HDMI out for connecting to HDMI-enabled car headrest screens, and a SIM card slot for dedicated LTE connectivity.

The Ottocast Aibox P3 set-up process is straightforward. The product connects to your car via USB, and your iPhone then connects to the Ottocast Aibox P3 directly via Bluetooth. If your vehicle is equipped with a factory-installed wired CarPlay system, then this product is compatible. That’s all there is to it.

After the initial setup process, you’ll see the new Ottocast interface, which is powered by Android 12, take over your in-car display. Each subsequent time you get into your car, your phone will connect to the Ottocast Aibox P3 within 15 seconds or less.

The OttoDrive 2.0 user interface is designed for full customization. You can arrange different tiles with information such as a speedometer, media playback controls, weather information, and more. You can also easily enable Split Screen with a single tap, allowing you to put different apps side-by-side.

Through the Ottocast operating system, you can access all of your favorite apps and services, including Netflix, Chrome, Disney+, YouTube, Instagram, and more. Many of these apps come pre-installed, but you can also choose to install any app you want. Video apps, however, are intended for the co-driver or rear-seat passengers to watch. It is not recommended for the main driver to watch while driving, but it’s better to be used while your car is in park – such as while taking a break on a road trip, charging an EV, or waiting in a parking lot

For iPhone users, the Ottocast Aibox P3 also enables wireless CarPlay support, even if your car only has wired CarPlay support natively. Ottocast has been a leader in wireless CarPlay adapters for years, and the Ottocast Aibox P3 builds on that experience.

Another nice touch offered by the Ottocast Aibox P3 is its integrated ambient lighting. Using OttoDrive 2.0, you can customize the ambient lighting emitted from the Ottocast Aibox P3 to customize your in-car experience even further.

Finally, the Ottocast Aibox P3 will also get better over time, as it can receive dedicated over-the-air software updates with new features, bug fixes, performance improvements, and more.

In comparison to the competition, the Ottocast Aibox P3 excels in every way imaginable. The firmware is top-notch with full customization and excellent design interactivity. The OttoDrive 2.0 software is lightweight and fast to respond, and you can customize every aspect.

There’s even a one-click split-screen option that lets you put two apps right next to each other. For example, you can put your navigation instructions on one side of the screen and your music playback on the other side, all with a single tap. You can also fine-tune the homepage so that all of your favorite apps are available for quick and easy access.

You can order the Ottocast Aibox P3 today from the Ottocast website. The product retails for $339.99, but you can use promo code 9to5mac to save $60 for a limited time only.

More details on the Ottocast Aibox P3

Features:

Projects dashboard directly to the headset monitor.

Comes with FOTA online updates for keeping your system up to date.

Offers a combination of 8GB + 128GB for industry-leading performance.

Triple action of OttoDrive 2.0, Android Auto, and CarPlay.

Upgraded user interface with sleek design.

Technical specifications:

Power input: USB 5V/1A.

Operating temperature: -30 to 75 degree Celcius

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665.

Bluetooth: BT 5.0.

Wi-Fi: 2.4GHz + 5 GHz