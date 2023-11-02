Since the rise of generative AI tools like ChatGPT, many people have wondered when Apple will introduce its own generative AI. Rumors suggest that this could happen next year. Until then, Apple CEO Tim Cook has been talking a lot about AI in recent months and has now reinforced that Apple is investing in generative AI.

Tim Cook says Apple will have its own generative AI

During a call with investors on Thursday to reveal Q4 2023 fiscal results, Cook was asked how Apple has been experimenting with generative AI, given that many other tech companies have already launched AI-based tools.

Unsurprisingly, Apple’s CEO highlighted many features in Apple devices that are based on artificial intelligence and machine learning, such as Personal Voice, Crash Detection, and ECG in the Apple Watch. But when it came specifically to generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Cook responded that “obviously, we have work going on.”

He didn’t give any details about what exactly Apple is doing but said that the company wants to have its own generative AI responsibly and that customers will see these technologies become the “heart” of future products.

In terms of generative AI, obviously, we have work going on. I’m not going to get into details about what it is, because as you know, we really don’t do that. But you can bet that we’re investing. We’re investing quite a bit. We’re going to do it responsibly, and it will… you will see product advancements over time where those technologies are at the heart of them.

This is not the first time Tim Cook has talked about AI. In an interview a few months ago, he said that Apple has been “doing research across a wide range of AI technologies, including generative AI, for years.” In May, the executive praised the potential of AI, although he claimed that there are “issues that need to be sorted.”

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has been ramping up the development of AI-based tools, targeting a release with iOS 18 next year. This technology would be implemented in apps such as Apple Music, Xcode, and of course, Siri.

Read also