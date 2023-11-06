Monday morning’s collection of the best Apple deals are now ready to go. You’ll find a rare discount on Apple’s HomePod mini in all five colors starting from $79 in new condition. From there, we move over to a chance to secure some of the official AirTag Leather Loops starting from just $13 Prime shipped before they are gone for good alongside some refurbished offers on the latest 24-inch M1 iMacs with at least $599 in savings. Head below for a closer look.

Rare deal knocks Apple’s HomePod mini down to $79 in all five colorways

Deals on Apple’s HomePod mini are far and few between these days. We have seen a couple refurbished mentions this year in the $65 and $70 range, but OWC is now offering brand new units in all five colorways for $78.99. While you’ll need to buy two (or add something else to your order) to side step the $6 shipping fee, these regularly $99 Apple smart speakers rarely drop down this low in all five colorways and in new condition. This deal is also $1 below our holiday 2022 mention.

Secure Apple’s Leather AirTag Loop before it’s gone for good

While the new AirTag FineWoven Key Rings are available at $35, Woot is now offering Apple’s Leather AirTag Loop at $12.99 a pop, or two for $19.99in various colors. Prime members receive free shipping, but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly up to $39 and currently closer to $34 on Amazon, this is up to 74% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deals are among the best we have ever tracked and come in as a match of our mentions from back in September.

Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMacs see refurb deals at $599 or more off

While the new M3 iMac models have been unveiled (here’s the differences between the M1 models on sale here today and the new M3 variants), Woot has kicked off a notable refurbished sale to offer up folks some solid deals on previous configurations. One standout here is the Apple 24-inch M1 iMac with the 8-core CPU/GPU and 256GB of storage down at $899.99 Prime shipped. Down from the usual $1,499 price tag, this is $599 off to match our previous mention. This is $30 under the deal before that and the lowest price we can find. There’s a solid 1-year warranty included here on both the entry-level and elevated models alongside some color options. Swing by the wider Woot iMac sale right here for additional discounts on elevated models

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

