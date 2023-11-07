Satechi launches 30% off sale for 9to5 readers, Apple MagSafe Charger $33, more

All of today’s best deals are live and headlined by a collaboration with Satechi that’s taking 30% off its entire collection of Apple accessories for our readers. It comes joined by one of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers at $33, which is the perfect iPhone 15 companion now that it’s on sale. And speaking of add-ons to Apple releases, its 11-inch Magic Keyboard elevates your M2 iPad Pro at $229. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Satechi sitewide sale takes 30% entire collection of Apple accessories

Satechi is partnering with 9to5mac in order to help you get some holiday shopping done early. Right now, when applying our exclusive code 9to530 at checkout, you’ll be able to take 30% off a collection of the company’s latest products. It’s nearly a sitewide sale, with just a small number of exclusions – meaning you’ll be able to score one of the best prices of the year on some of our favorite companion Apple accessories for your new iPhone 15, M3 MacBooks, and iPad. You can shop the entire Satechi sale right here or check out our top picks:

Pair your iPhone 15 with one of Apple’s MagSafe chargers

Amazon is now offering an official Apple MagSafe Charger for $33 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. This is $6 off the usual $39 price tag and marks a rare chance to save on Amazon. It’s well-timed for new iPhone 15 owners, and while we did see it go for $22 for a few hours last month, this is one of the best of the year. Following Apple’s reveal of the new StandBy mode coming in iOS 17, you can lock in an official charger that’ll take full advantage of the smart display mode that only works with 15W offerings.

Today’s discount also provides a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities for less. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 14, as well as previous generation 13 or 12 series handset.

Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard elevates your M2 iPad Pro

Amazon is now offering one of the better chances of the year to save on Apple’s official Magic Keyboard for M2 iPad Pro. It’s now dropping down to $229 in the white colorway, offering the best discount we’ve seen in 2023 for the style. It’s $70 off the usual $299 price tag that it has been selling at for most of the year and undercuts our last mention by $20. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Designed for both of the latest iterations of the 11-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, the Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form factor houses a backlit keyboard and trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience. This model comes in both black and white designs, too.

