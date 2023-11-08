Apple launched the iPhone 15 in September, but the company continues to sell previous-generation models such as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 – which are still very appealing in some countries. In India, Apple has now given customers 50% off AirPods when buying earbuds with a new iPhone 14.

AirPods at a discount in India

As noted by Appleosophy, the discount applies when buying an iPhone 14 or an iPhone 14 Plus. Interestingly, the offer is not available for the latest and more expensive iPhone 15 models. In addition, these customers will also get a free Apple Music subscription for six months.

When it comes to AirPods, Apple lets customers choose between the third-generation AirPods (either with a Lightning or MagSafe charging case) and the second-generation AirPods Pro (now with a USB-C case). Second-generation AirPods and AirPods Max are left out of the offer.

The offer is part of India’s festive season, which runs for several weeks and is celebrated with discounts from retailers. This isn’t the first time Apple has joined the celebrations with discounts. Back in 2020, the company offered a free pair of AirPods to those buying an iPhone 11. There was also the option to upgrade to AirPods Pro at a discount.

If you’re in India, the discount applies when buying a new iPhone 14 through the Apple Online Store or one of the Apple Retail Stores in the country. The offer is valid until November 14.

Of course, if you’re not in India, you can still find some good AirPods deals on Amazon.

