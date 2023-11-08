Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple releases iOS 17.1.1 for iPhone with fixes for snow glitch and wireless charging
- Apple updates HomePod with fix for Siri
- Apple releases macOS 14.1.1, likely resolves M3 MacBook Pro upgrade error
- Apple releases watchOS 10.1.1 with battery drain fix for Apple Watch
- Apple pauses work on iOS 18 and more to focus on bug fixes and quality, report says
- M3 MacBook Pro reignites debate over 8GB RAM, and Apple tiers
