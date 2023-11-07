 Skip to main content

Apple updates HomePod with fix for Siri

Nov 7 2023
HomePod 2

As part of a wave of software updates today, Apple has shipped a new version of the HomePod software. All HomePod hardware can update to version 17.1.1 to resolve an issue with failed Siri requests.

Software version 17.1.1 addresses an issue where some HomePod speakers could respond slowly or fail to complete requests.

Other recent HomePod software updates have delivered support for Apple’s new boosted speech feature when used with Apple TV. The enhanced dialogue feature originally only worked with the second-gen HomePod, but all HomePod models were later added.

