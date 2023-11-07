Apple releases iOS 17.1.1 for iPhone with fixes for snow glitch and wireless charging

Apple has released iOS 17.1.1 for iPhone. The software update includes fixes for wireless charging and the recently discovered snow glitch. The update follows the iOS 17.1 update from October 25 which introduced new AirDrop and Apple Music features. Apple is also working on iOS 17.2 and the new Journal app for iPhone.

Release notes

This update provides bug fixes for your iPhone including:

﻿﻿In rare circumstances, Apple Pay and other NFC features may become unavailable on iPhone 15 models after wireless charging in certain cars

﻿﻿Weather Lock Screen widget may not correctly display snow

