Apple releases watchOS 10.1.1 with battery drain fix for Apple Watch

Apple has released watchOS 10.1.1 for Apple Watch. The software update addresses a battery drain and overheating bug that users have reported experiencing.

Release notes

This update provides important bug fixes and addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly for some users.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

What’s next?

Apple is also working on the next watchOS update in the form of watchOS 10.2. Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 added the ability to use Apple’s new double tap gesture in watchOS 10.1. While that feature is exclusive to new hardware, all supported Apple Watches got a major overhaul in watchOS 10.0, including the new Smart Stack widget system and redesigned system apps.

