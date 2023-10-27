Apple releases first betas for iOS 17.2, watchOS 10.2, macOS 14.2 [U]

Update: The first iOS 17.2 public beta version is out a day later.
Apple has released the first iOS 17.2 beta for developers. The new version includes Apple’s as-of-yet unreleased features including the Journal app and Tapback reaction updates in Messages.
In addition to iOS 17.2 beta 1, Apple has also released these updates:
- watchOS 10.2 developer beta 1
- macOS 14.2 Sonoma developer beta 1
- tvOS 17.2 developer beta 1
- HomePod 17.2 developer beta 1
Apple’s Journal app was first unveiled at WWDC 2023. The company said it would be released later this year rather than launching with iOS 17.0 and include these features:
- Uses on-device machine learning to create personalized suggestions for journaling – Suggestions API for other apps
- Includes photos, workouts, and interactions as prompts
- Entries can be marked as important to standout
- Prompts will inspire you to write
- Journal can be locked and is end-to-end encrypted for privacy
We’ll update our coverage as we dig in and discover new features. Share your experience with the new set of betas in the comments!
What’s new?
- tvOS 17.2 beta brings new navigation sidebar to the TV app
- iOS 17.2 beta includes all-new Journal app; here’s how it works
- iOS 17.2 adds collaborative Apple Music playlists, new ‘Favorites’ playlist
- Apple debuts iMessage Contact Key Verification with iOS 17.2 beta
- iOS 17.2 adds one more function to the Action button on iPhone 15 Pro
We’ve seen new Weather widgets for Details, Daily Forecast, and Sunrise & Sunset on iOS and macOS, as well as a new analog clock on the iPhone and iPad. Books also has a new fast fade page turn animation option.
More
- macOS Sonoma 14.1 is now available with Music update, warranty status feature, and 2 bug fixes
- tvOS 17.1 now available for Apple TV alongside HomePod software update
- Apple releases iOS 17.1 with AirDrop, StandBy, and Music features plus 7 bug fixes
- watchOS 10.1 for Apple Watch now available with double tap gesture and NameDrop
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments