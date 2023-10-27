Apple releases first betas for iOS 17.2, watchOS 10.2, macOS 14.2 [U]

Update: The first iOS 17.2 public beta version is out a day later.

Apple has released the first iOS 17.2 beta for developers. The new version includes Apple’s as-of-yet unreleased features including the Journal app and Tapback reaction updates in Messages.

In addition to iOS 17.2 beta 1, Apple has also released these updates:

watchOS 10.2 developer beta 1

macOS 14.2 Sonoma developer beta 1

tvOS 17.2 developer beta 1

HomePod 17.2 developer beta 1

Apple’s Journal app was first unveiled at WWDC 2023. The company said it would be released later this year rather than launching with iOS 17.0 and include these features:

Uses on-device machine learning to create personalized suggestions for journaling – Suggestions API for other apps

Includes photos, workouts, and interactions as prompts

Entries can be marked as important to standout

Prompts will inspire you to write

Journal can be locked and is end-to-end encrypted for privacy

We’ll update our coverage as we dig in and discover new features. Share your experience with the new set of betas in the comments!

What’s new?

We’ve seen new Weather widgets for Details, Daily Forecast, and Sunrise & Sunset on iOS and macOS, as well as a new analog clock on the iPhone and iPad. Books also has a new fast fade page turn animation option.

