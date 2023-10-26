tvOS 17.2 beta brings new navigation sidebar to the TV app

The first tvOS 17.2 beta for Apple TV just dropped, and it includes a new way to navigate within the TV app.

Apple has added a new sidebar of sorts that lets you jump between the growing number of sections within the TV app. Sections include top bar navigation options as well as channels and apps that integrate with the TV app.

For example, you can choose between Search, Watch Now, Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass, Store, and Library using the new sidebar. If you subscribe to third-party video services through the TV app or connect third-party apps, they will also appear in the new navigation shortcut.

tvOS 17.2 developer beta is out, and with it comes our first look at the new @AppleTV app navigation… pic.twitter.com/GQ44ABtFLd — Sigmund Judge (@sigjudge) October 26, 2023

tvOS 17.2 beta 1 still includes Apple’s iTunes Movies and iTunes TV Shows apps. The new beta version comes one day after Apple released tvOS 17.1. That software update brings the new dialogue enhance audio feature to all HomePod hardware when used with Apple TV.

