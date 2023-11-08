 Skip to main content

Nomad launches MagSafe-compatible Charge Mount with glass design, 70W Car Charger, more

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Nov 8 2023 - 9:00 am PT
Nomad Charge Mount

Nomad first launched its premium Base One series of MagSafe chargers in 2022 with solid metal and glass designs. Now, the popular Apple accessory maker brings that sharp aesthetic to your vehicle with Mount and Charge Mount alongside a dual USB-C 70W Car Charger.

Nomad started the Base One line with official MagSafe single and multichargers before launching Stand One this past spring. Then, the more affordable Base and Stand (full review) arrived this summer, keeping the premium glass construction but moving to MagSafe-compatible instead of official MagSafe support (which allowed for full black versions).

Today, Nomad has debuted Mount and Charge Mount. They feature the same classy glass design but with a polycarbonate body for a lighter build that’s better as a vent mount/charger.

Like Stand and Base, the MagSafe-compatible design of the new Mount and Charge Mount means they’re completely black. (Apple requires white pucks for official MagSafe.)

Nomad Mount

  • Works with any MagSafe-enabled device
  • High-quality glass panel
  • Polycarbonate body
  • Soft-touch silicone magnetic mount
  • Silicone-wrapped vent attachment with ball and socket joint for easy positioning
  • Price: $45

Nomad Charge Mount

  • Charges any MagSafe-enabled device
  • Charges iPhone at up to 7.5W (up to 15W for other devices)
  • High-quality glass panel
  • Polycarbonate body
  • Soft-touch silicone magnetic mount
  • Silicone-wrapped vent attachment with ball and socket joint for easy positioning
  • Ships with 18W USB-C Car Charger & 1.0m Nomad Sport Cable (USB-C to USB-C)
  • Price: $80

Nomad 70W Car Charger

  • 70W power output
  • Dual USB-C PD ports
  • Built with GaN technology
  • Each port offers 70W when used on its own
  • With both ports in use, blue high-speed port delivers 50W and black port delivers 20W
  • 12V input
  • Price: $60

You can pick up the new Mount, Charge Mount, and 70W Car Charger now direct from Nomad.

What do you think about these new in-vehicle Apple accessories from Nomad? Share your thoughts in the comments!

