3D movies showing up in Apple TV app ahead of Apple Vision Pro launch

As spotted by FlatpanelsHD, the Apple TV app on tvOS 17.2 beta is starting to list 3D versions of movies, which will be playable on the upcoming Apple Vision Pro headset.

In the metadata section of a compatible movie, a new ‘3D’ icon appears alongside the symbols for Dolby Vision, 4K, age rating and such. The 3D icon is in the shape of a headset, indicating that the 3D playback experience will only be accessible through the Vision Pro.

Of course, we can assume the list of compatible titles will grow over time. Right now, FlatpanelsHD has noticed the 3D icon appear on about 20 titles, including Jurassic World Dominion, Pacific Rim Uprising, and Shrek. It isn’t yet clear exactly what 3D frame rate and resolution is being made available.

Although 3D TVs for the home were a passing fad about a decade ago, it is possible that AR/VR headsets like Vision Pro could revive interest in the medium.

At the product’s unveiling back at WWDC, Apple demoed a clip from Avatar: The Way of Water to highlight how the Vision Pro can immerse the wearer in a rich 3D movie experience. Members of the press who went hands-on with the device were played the same Avatar clip, with many describing it as a better 3D experience than a movie theater.

Apple has not yet confirmed whether 3D will be included as part of the standard Apple TV app Store movie purchase price, or if it will come at a premium. There is some related precedent to it being included for free. When Apple rolled out the Apple TV 4K in 2017, it partnered with the movie studios to upgrade customers’ purchased HD movies to 4K quality at no additional charge.

The Vision Pro will be available in the US “early next year”, starting at $3499. It will go on sale in additional countries by the end of 2024. Apple is only expected to sell about 500,000 units in its first year.