Apple just boosted trade-in prices for iPads and Apple Watches for the holidays

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Nov 9 2023 - 7:33 am PT
Doing some holiday shopping for yourself or someone else? Some of your Apple gear might be worth more in trade-in credit starting today. Apple has boosted the trade-in value of some iPads, Apple Watches, and several Android phones.

Here are the estimated trade-in values for iPads and Apple Watches that have increased:

  • Apple Watch Ultra: Up to $425 (was $380)
  • Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $160 (was $155)
  • iPad Pro: Up to $580 (was $510)
  • iPad Air: Up to $325 (was $315)
  • iPad: Up to $260 (was $170)

Additionally, Apple provides trade-in credit for select Android devices, presumably out of sympathy, including these phones with boosted values:

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: Up to $340 (was $325)
  • Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G: Up to $230 (was $225)
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: Up to $190 (was $180)
  • Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G: Up to $160 (was $140)
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: Up to $135 (was $120)
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+: Up to $100 (was $90)
  • Samsung Galaxy S20: Up to $95 (was $85)
  • Samsung Galaxy S10: Up to $70 (was $65)
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e: Up to $55 (was $50)
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Up to $165 (was $140)
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Up to $120 (was $100)
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Up to $90 (was $75)
  • Google Pixel 6 Pro: Up to $140 (was $125)
  • Google Pixel 6: Up to $110 (was $90)
  • Google Pixel 6a: Up to $100 (was $80)
  • Google Pixel 5: Up to $60 (was $50)
  • Google Pixel 4 XL: Up to $40 (was $35)
  • Google Pixel 4: Up to $35 (was $30)
  • Google Pixel 4a: Up to $35 (was $30)

In other words, please buy an iPhone.

Meanwhile, these Android phones dropped in trade-in value:

  • Samsung Galaxy S9+: Up to $40 (was $45)
  • Samsung Galaxy S9: Up to $25 (was $30)

Somehow those values still seem generous for Android phones. Apple also accepts OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10 Pro phones for trade-in. Everything else gets recycled.

H/T MacRumors

