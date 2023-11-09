Hands on with the new MacBook Pro, iOS 17.2 features, future of the iMac

Following the review embargo lifting for the M3 iMac and MacBook Pro lineup this week, Chance talks about his hands-on experience with the new MacBook Pro. Benjamin and Chance also discuss the uncharacteristic Apple PR statement about the future of the iMac roadmap, the disappointing outlook for the AirPods Max, and all the new features coming in iOS 17.2.
Sponsored by SimpleMDM: Check out SimpleMDM, the ultimate Apple device management solution designed to simplify the lives of MacAdmins. Join the thousands of organizations that are already using SimpleMDM and start to experience Apple MDM the way it should be.
Sponsored by Zocdoc: Go to Zocdoc.com/happyhour and download the Zocdoc app to sign-up for free and book a top-rated doctor. Many are available as soon as today.
Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR.
Hosts
Chance Miller
- @ChanceHMiller on Twitter
- @chancehmiller@mastodon.social
- @ChanceHMiller on Instagram
- @ChanceHMiller on Threads
Benjamin Mayo
