 Skip to main content

Hands on with the new MacBook Pro, iOS 17.2 features, future of the iMac

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Nov 9 2023 - 4:16 pm PT
0 Comments
9to5mac happy hour

Following the review embargo lifting for the M3 iMac and MacBook Pro lineup this week, Chance talks about his hands-on experience with the new MacBook Pro. Benjamin and Chance also discuss the uncharacteristic Apple PR statement about the future of the iMac roadmap, the disappointing outlook for the AirPods Max, and all the new features coming in iOS 17.2.

Sponsored by SimpleMDM: Check out SimpleMDM, the ultimate Apple device management solution designed to simplify the lives of MacAdmins. Join the thousands of organizations that are already using SimpleMDM and start to experience Apple MDM the way it should be.

Sponsored by Zocdoc: Go to Zocdoc.com/happyhour and download the Zocdoc app to sign-up for free and book a top-rated doctor. Many are available as soon as today.

Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Subscribe, Rate, and Review

Ad-free version

You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.

Feedback

  • Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads
  • Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple …

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com