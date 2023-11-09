iPhone 15 Pro Max photography exhibition being held in Paris this weekend

iPhone photography will be on full display in Paris this weekend. A new iPhone photography exhibition that features five photographs is being held at the Salon Corderie on Friday and Saturday.

The exhibition dubbed “I Remember You” will feature iPhone photography from “esteemed artists Malin Fezehai, Karl Hab, Vivien Liu, Mika Ninagawa, and Stefan Ruiz,” according to Apple.

“‘I Remember You’ brings together five photographers who share their deeply personal conceptions of memory, connection, and nostalgia,” explains Isolde Brielmaier, Ph.D., the exhibition’s curatorial advisor. “It is a moving glimpse of life, preserved in time.”

The photographs being shown were all shot on the new iPhone 15 Pro Max camera system. Apple introduced its first 5x optical zoom lens with this hardware.

A picture has the power to both preserve and amplify a memory. It can transport people to a moment in time, evoke a feeling, and reveal new perspectives in a nearly universal visual language. And with iPhone 15 Pro users having access to a professional camera in their pocket — with the equivalent of seven pro lenses and an all-new 5x Telephoto camera on iPhone 15 Pro Max to capture stunning detail from afar, as well as a 48MP Main camera that offers a new super-high-resolution 24MP default with incredible image quality — everyone around the world is empowered to document their experiences.

The exhibition will be available to view on Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm, Apple says. You can see some of the photography as well as stories from the photographers here.

