 Skip to main content

Pok Pok iOS app for kids gets Diwali update

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Nov 9 2023 - 9:26 am PT
0 Comments

Ahead of Diwali on November 12, the popular Pok Pok Montessori-inspired iOS app has received its latest update. Arriving in the Busy Book toy, the new Diwali content will help expand your kids’ “world-knowledge by exploring the foods, festivities and traditions surrounding the Festival of Lights.”

The Pok Pok Diwali update comes after the recent Halloween, Homestead, and World Puzzle releases.

Here’s how Pok Pok describes the Diwali update:

  • See the festival unfold with the new Busy Book animations highlighting the Festival of Lights
  • Hand-crafted sounds transport you into the lively celebrations
  • Get a closer look at the new food and festivities with exciting new characters and delicious treats

Pok Pok continues to deliver very regular updates with the latest bringing the total to over 20 releases in just a couple of years. If you haven’t checked it out before, Pok Pok is like a digital Montessori playroom designed for kids ages 2-7.

On a personal note, my own kids play Pok Pok, I’ve been a paying customer since its launch. Impressively, it’s won an Apple Design Award, Editors’ Choice Award, and more.

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 7-day trial with monthly or yearly plans available after that.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS

iOS

iOS is Apple's mobile operating system that runs…
Pok Pok Playroom

Pok Pok Playroom

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12