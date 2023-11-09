Pok Pok iOS app for kids gets Diwali update

Ahead of Diwali on November 12, the popular Pok Pok Montessori-inspired iOS app has received its latest update. Arriving in the Busy Book toy, the new Diwali content will help expand your kids’ “world-knowledge by exploring the foods, festivities and traditions surrounding the Festival of Lights.”

The Pok Pok Diwali update comes after the recent Halloween, Homestead, and World Puzzle releases.

Here’s how Pok Pok describes the Diwali update:

See the festival unfold with the new Busy Book animations highlighting the Festival of Lights

Hand-crafted sounds transport you into the lively celebrations

Get a closer look at the new food and festivities with exciting new characters and delicious treats

Pok Pok continues to deliver very regular updates with the latest bringing the total to over 20 releases in just a couple of years. If you haven’t checked it out before, Pok Pok is like a digital Montessori playroom designed for kids ages 2-7.

On a personal note, my own kids play Pok Pok, I’ve been a paying customer since its launch. Impressively, it’s won an Apple Design Award, Editors’ Choice Award, and more.

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 7-day trial with monthly or yearly plans available after that.